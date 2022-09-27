wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:
EXCLUSIVE: Witness the brawl that took place right after #WWERaw went off the air as @WWERollins clashed with @SuperKingofBros! pic.twitter.com/x65icnV034
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2022
– Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles on tonight’s show after Solo Sikoa got involved. After the match, The Judgment Day came down to offer Styles a spot in the group and when he said no, they beat him down:
#TheJudgmentDay just took out @AJStylesOrg on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/xeLKOVe26f
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2022
