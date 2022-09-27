WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles

– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:

– Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles on tonight’s show after Solo Sikoa got involved. After the match, The Judgment Day came down to offer Styles a spot in the group and when he said no, they beat him down: