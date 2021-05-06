WWE Sets Matches For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced the card for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday that Ikemen Jiro will team with August Grey against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, while Ari Sterling will take on Samir Singh. The show will mark the 205 Live debuts of Jiro and Sterling.

WWE’s full announcement for the episode is below:

Ikemen Jiro and Ari Sterling to make WWE debuts on 205 Live

In a blockbuster edition of 205 Live, Ikemen Jiro and Ari Sterling will each make their WWE debut.

Jiro will team with August Grey in what should be a spirited tag team bout against self-proclaimed 205 Live OGs Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, who have made no bones about their disdain for fresh-faced Cruiserweights.

The Persian Lion has taken a particular interest in The Life of the Party in recent weeks, seemingly attempting to corrupt him ever since Grey broke the rules by using the ropes for leverage to claim a win against Daivari. Since then, Daivari has done everything in his power to convince Grey to take shortcuts on a more routine basis.

Grey, however, has stayed true to himself, and he’s set to join forces with Jiro, a wildly eccentric competitor known for his fun-loving, flashy personality.

Sterling is set for a one-on-one clash with 205 Live pillar and former 24/7 Champion Samir Singh.

He might be new to the purple brand, but Sterling is anything but a rookie in the sports-entertainment landscape; the newcomer made a name for himself on the independent scene with his jaw-dropping arsenal of aerial attacks that must be seen to be believed.

Will Jiro and/or Sterling come away with a victory in their first appearance on the purple brand? Find out by tuning in to 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!