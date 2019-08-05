wrestling / News
WWE Sets Women’s Tag Title Four-Way Match, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade For Raw
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has made two more big matches for tonight’s episode of Raw, including a Fatal Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Championship match. WWE announced on Monday that the IIconics will defend the titles against the Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.
In addition, WWE set a match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade for the show. This join the previously-announced:
* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus & Natalya
* Dolph Ziggler and The Miz contract signing featuring Shawn Michaels
