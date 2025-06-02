WWE News: Sgt. Slaughter Set For Garden State Comic Fest, AJ Mendez Short Film Debuting At Tribeca

– Sgt. Slaughter is set to make an appearance at Garden State Comic Fest in New Jersey at the end of the month. The convention has the WWE Hall of Famer is doing a panel on Sunday, June 29th titled “Sgt. Slaughter: What it takes to be a G.I. Joe”

The panel is described as follows:

“Join Sarge as he discusses how he was asked to join the GI Joe team and what it is like to be the only character that is truly a real individual. Sarge will also share other stories from his legendary career in the WWE.”

Slaughter is set for autographs and photo ops on both Saturday and Sunday.

– AJ Mendez is a producer and executive producer on her writing partner Aimee Garcia’s new short film Aimee Comes First, which premieres at Tribeca Film Festival on June 7th. You can see the trailer for the film below. The film is written and directed by Garcia and stars her, Alfred Molina, Olga Merediz, Lamorne Morris, Yvette Monreal, Noel G.

The short film is described as: