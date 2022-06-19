wrestling / News

WWE, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair & More React to Tim White’s Passing

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tim White Steve Austin WWE Raw 12-18-2000 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has issued a statement regarding the passing of longtime referee Tim White and stars like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair have taken to social media to react. As noted, the referee and official passed away on Sunday at the age of 68. WWE released a statement on White’s passing, which you can see below along with Twitter reactions from Michaels, Flair, Shelton Benjamin, Big E., and others:

WWE referee Tim White passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.

For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee.

During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE’s biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.

A shoulder injury effectively ended White’s in-ring career, but White still remained a major part of WWE working behind the scenes as an official and talent agent until 2009.

WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.

