WWE, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair & More React to Tim White’s Passing

WWE has issued a statement regarding the passing of longtime referee Tim White and stars like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair have taken to social media to react. As noted, the referee and official passed away on Sunday at the age of 68. WWE released a statement on White’s passing, which you can see below along with Twitter reactions from Michaels, Flair, Shelton Benjamin, Big E., and others:

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee. During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE’s biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998. A shoulder injury effectively ended White’s in-ring career, but White still remained a major part of WWE working behind the scenes as an official and talent agent until 2009. WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.

Everyone at BT Sport is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary WWE referee and talent agent, Tim White. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/5DfMDUFbQA — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 19, 2022

Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.

My thoughts are with their families. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 19, 2022

I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xrjWQ9ras7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 19, 2022

Man we have lost a great guy. Tim always made me feel like much welcomed family. My condolences to the White family R.I.P Tim White pic.twitter.com/5Ttkdk3eJY — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 19, 2022

I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022

I spent some time with Tim White doing Comic-Cons and other signings. He always brought a smile to everyone around, made us all happier just cause he was around. Gonna miss him. 💔 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 19, 2022

Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he’d escort me on any WWE appearances. Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim! 🍻 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 19, 2022

I hope to one day be as respected, in every way, in our business, as Tim White. We all loved seeing him and he always made us smile with a warm hello and encouraging words.#RIPTimWhite pic.twitter.com/jfy37MYVLE — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) June 19, 2022

RIP Tim White, you were always so kind to all the talent in NXT, & everytime you saw us down the road.

Legend 🙏🏼 Great run brother.

Thank you Tim! — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) June 19, 2022

RIP Tim White. Thank you for your hospitality at the Friendly Tap. We lost a great brother today. The industry is far better off for Tim having been in it. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 19, 2022