– Programming Insider has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show saw an overall uptick in its overnight numbers.

The live FOX broadcast averaged 2.22 million viewers. The overnight increased from the same metric last week, which drew an average 2.09 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.195 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew an average 0.59 rating. The overnight rating increased from last week’s 0.52 overnight rating. The final key demo rating last week was 0.57, so last night’s key demo rating was slightly higher than last week’s final.

WWE SmackDown was No. 1 in the key demo ratings for primetime broadcast programming.