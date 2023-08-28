WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Hit Three-Year Highs For Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk Tribute Episode

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, and the rating and viewership both spiked. Friday’s episode drew a 0.79 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.647 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 41.8% and 26.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 2.094 million.

The demo rating and audience were both the best since the Christmas Day, 2020 episode had a 0.96 demo rating and 3.335 million viewers for an episode that had an NFL game as a direct lead-in.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.606 demo rating and 2.299 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.515 demo rating and 2.124 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.