WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Ticks Up

– The rating for this week’s Smackdown was slightly up from last week’s slip. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.064 million viewers, up 2% and less than 1% from last week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.061 million. Both numbers were still down from the 0.65 and 2.13 million from two weeks ago, though.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. It beat out Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo (0.49 demo rating, 1.4 million viewers) for the top spot.