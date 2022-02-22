wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Slightly Down For Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show
February 22, 2022 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.173 million viewers on FOX. That’s down from the 2.231 million viewers for the previous episode of the show.
Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.54 rating, which is also slightly down from the 0.55 rating from the prior edition.
According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown ranked No. 3 on cable behind two telecasts of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on NBC.
SmackDown featured a face-to-face between Roman Reigns and Goldberg, Sami Zayn defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Finlay Pulling Off ‘One Of The Greatest Ribs Of All Time’ On Hornswoggle
- Bruce Prichard On Ken Shamrock Signing With WWE In 1997, Vince McMahon’s Preference For Shamrock Over Dan Severn
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump