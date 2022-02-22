WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Slightly Down For Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.173 million viewers on FOX. That’s down from the 2.231 million viewers for the previous episode of the show.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.54 rating, which is also slightly down from the 0.55 rating from the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown ranked No. 3 on cable behind two telecasts of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on NBC.

SmackDown featured a face-to-face between Roman Reigns and Goldberg, Sami Zayn defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title, and much more.