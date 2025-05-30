Note on WWE Spoiling AAA Mega Title Match With Worlds Collide Graphic

As previously reported, WWE is promoting an AAA Mega Championship match for Worlds Collide on June 7. Vikingo is listed as champion, even though he does not have the belt at this time. Alberto El Patron is the champion and will face Vikingo tomorrow night.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE only spoiled the match for the US Netflix feed. In Mexico, a different feed aired which did not include the ‘AAA Mega Championship’ on the graphic. Of course, it’s likely Mexican fans still found out about the news, as it’s 2025 and the internet exists. In Mexico, revealing a championship result before the match airs is something that all companies have avoided, which is why WWE also did so.

The news was covered by Record, Esto and MedioTiempo, which are three of the biggest sports news publications in Mexico.

Alberto El Patron is not scheduled for Worlds Collide at this time.