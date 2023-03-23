wrestling / News

WWE Star Revealed On The Masked Singer

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Masked Singer Image Credit: FOX

The Masked Singer revealed one of their latest participants, and it was a WWE star. On tonight’s episode of the FOX reality singing competition show, Alexa Bliss was revealed as Axolotl. Bliss performed LeAnn RImes’ “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” on the episode as part of Country Night and her identity was revealed.

Bliss took to Twitter to comment on her reveal, as you can see below:

Alexa Bliss, The Masked Singer, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

