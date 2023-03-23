wrestling / News
WWE Star Revealed On The Masked Singer
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
The Masked Singer revealed one of their latest participants, and it was a WWE star. On tonight’s episode of the FOX reality singing competition show, Alexa Bliss was revealed as Axolotl. Bliss performed LeAnn RImes’ “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” on the episode as part of Country Night and her identity was revealed.
Bliss took to Twitter to comment on her reveal, as you can see below:
You were amazing!! 🖤❤️pic.twitter.com/NyRtrwgVLr
— ✭EraOfBliss🦁Just A Cool Alexa Bliss Fan Account✨️ (@Era_Of_Bliss) March 23, 2023
