WWE Stars Return to Cameo For Limited Time
Several WWE stars are back on Cameo as the company gears up for Money in the Bank. WWE announced on Tuesday that the following stars will complete the first 10 approved request they receive, with requests running through July 19th:
* Alexa Bliss – $800
* Asuka – $400
* Baron Corbin – $400
* Bianca Belair – $600
* Carmella – $350
* Drew McIntyre – $600
* Kevin Owens – $400
* Kofi Kingston – $500
* Naomi – $350
* Rhea Ripley – $600
* Ricochet – $350
* Riddle – $400
* Seth Rollins – $550
Baron Corbin took to Twitter to promote his Cameos in character, noting he’s desperate after losing everything after he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura:
I've lost everything and can’t even afford a razor to shave off this stupid mustache. Help me out and grab one of only ten @bookcameo before #MITB!! https://t.co/yIxM0txxB3#ad pic.twitter.com/zMjH0iI01W
— THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 13, 2021
I said I would never do cameo but desperate times call for desperate measures!!! pic.twitter.com/6g2NvHHm5u
— THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 13, 2021
WWE Superstars are back on @BookCameo for a limited time before #MITB!! Request your favorite Superstars such as @TrueKofi, @AlexaBliss_WWE, @DMcIntyreWWE, @CarmellaWWE, and more. #ad https://t.co/7BYrOauu0c pic.twitter.com/evjPQlXfRq
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2021
