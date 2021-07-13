wrestling / News

WWE Stars Return to Cameo For Limited Time

July 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Cameo Money in the Bank

Several WWE stars are back on Cameo as the company gears up for Money in the Bank. WWE announced on Tuesday that the following stars will complete the first 10 approved request they receive, with requests running through July 19th:

* Alexa Bliss – $800
* Asuka – $400
* Baron Corbin – $400
* Bianca Belair – $600
* Carmella – $350
* Drew McIntyre – $600
* Kevin Owens – $400
* Kofi Kingston – $500
* Naomi – $350
* Rhea Ripley – $600
* Ricochet – $350
* Riddle – $400
* Seth Rollins – $550

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to promote his Cameos in character, noting he’s desperate after losing everything after he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura:

