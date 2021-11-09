wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stars in Stop-Motion Cricket Ad, Executive Named To New Voices Under 30 List
November 9, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE’s stars got animated in stop motion for a new Cricket ad campaign. AdWeek has the ads featuring Charlotte Flair, The Miz, and Drew McIntyre in a new article, which you can check out here.
– WWE congratulated Head of Revenue Strategy and Development SVP for making Sports Business Journal’s New Voices Under 30 list:
