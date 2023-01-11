wrestling / News
WWE News: Stevie Turner Streams In Vignette On NXT, Charlie Dempsey Gets Win
January 11, 2023 | Posted by
Stevie Turner has started streaming — on WWE NXT for her impending debut on the brand. The NXT UK alumna appeared in a vignette on tonight’s show, appearing as a streamer who said that she was the resident “data collector” for the fans and had been carried on a digital wave over from the UK:
👀@StevieTurnerWWE #WWENXT #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/wCFWmr8Kn5
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2023
– Charlie Dempsey picked up a win on tonight’s WWE NXT, making Hank Walker tap out:
WOW.
Charlie Dempsey with a statement win over @HankWalker_WWE!#WWENXT #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/M2iFW1NhJG
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2023