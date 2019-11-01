WWE News: WWE Stock Up Today, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Corey Graves, Lacey Evans and Natalya On Crown Jewel Match

– WWE stock is up eighty cents from yesterday, where it dropped after the WWE’s Q3 financials report.

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Corey Graves on his official WWE podcast After the Bell.

She wrote: “Congratulations to @WWEGraves & @AfterTheBellWWE for debuting yesterday as the #3 sports podcast! Listen to “After The Bell” featuring my favorite @tripleh, @WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE & @RicFlairNatrBoy.”

– Lacey Evans and Natalya both went on social media to talk about their historic match at Crown Jewel yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

Evans wrote: “As a woman, a mother, and a sports Entertainer…this night will be one of my most proud and motivating moments. All I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life is show the world what is possible if you work hard and never stop trying. This door is open and I couldn’t have been beside a better leader to help make this possible.? @natbynature @WWE #WeCanDoIt #WWECrownJewel #ThankYou”

Natalya added: “I’d been dreaming of this moment for a long time and tonight was for every girl and every woman who has had a dream. Tonight proved dreams do come true and we can make this world a better place together.”