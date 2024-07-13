WWE SummerSlam Early Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has released some early betting odds for next month’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 event. Currently, Gunther is a heavy favorite to beat Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. You can see the current betting odds below:

World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther -700 (1/7)

Damian Priest (c) +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) -140 (5/7)

Nia Jax +100 (1/1)

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.