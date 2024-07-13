wrestling / News
WWE SummerSlam Early Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline has released some early betting odds for next month’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 event. Currently, Gunther is a heavy favorite to beat Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. You can see the current betting odds below:
World Heavyweight Championship
Gunther -700 (1/7)
Damian Priest (c) +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) -140 (5/7)
Nia Jax +100 (1/1)
WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.