WWE News: New Supercut Looks at WWE’s Spicest Romances, Latest Feel the Power Online

September 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Supercut

– A new WWE Supercut video looks at 20 of the company’s spiciest romances. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Ahead of the wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, look back at 20 of the steamiest, heart-racing relationships in WWE history.”

– The latest episode of The New Day: Feel the Power is online. You can listen below, with the episode synopsis reading:

“The Artist Formerly Known as Big E has questionably philanthropic intentions “for the kids.” Plus, Woods sits in a giant beanbag as the guys discuss raising kids of privilege and the milk crate challenge.”

