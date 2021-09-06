wrestling / News
WWE News: New Supercut Looks at WWE’s Spicest Romances, Latest Feel the Power Online
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
– A new WWE Supercut video looks at 20 of the company’s spiciest romances. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Ahead of the wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, look back at 20 of the steamiest, heart-racing relationships in WWE history.”
– The latest episode of The New Day: Feel the Power is online. You can listen below, with the episode synopsis reading:
“The Artist Formerly Known as Big E has questionably philanthropic intentions “for the kids.” Plus, Woods sits in a giant beanbag as the guys discuss raising kids of privilege and the milk crate challenge.”
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Was Where It Was On The AEW All Out Card
- Adam Cole Says He Had A ‘Great’ Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE
- Tony Khan Says CM Punk, Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson Came To AEW on Handshake Deals
- CM Punk On How Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole AEW Debuts Compare to Scott Hall & Kevin Nash WCW Debuts