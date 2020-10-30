wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Reportedly Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Change His Mind On Twitch Account Shut Down
October 30, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, WWE’s edict against third party platforms went into effect with names like AJ Styles, Mia Yim and Cesaro having their Twitch accounts shut down. Paige, who uses Twitch under her real name, spoke out against the edict yesterday and vowed to keep streaming anyway.
According to PWInsider, WWE talent reportedly tried to change Vince McMahon’s mind on the subject before the shut down happened. Several talents met with him to discuss the issue, but since several high-profile talents, like Styles, suspended their streams, it doesn’t seem they were successful.
