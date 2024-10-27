wrestling / News

WWE Superstars: The Boogeyman Scares Superstars, Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase Hype Video, More SmackDown Highlights

October 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Boogeyman WWE Image Credit: WWE

– The Boogeyman is coming to get you. Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman appeared in a video where he scared Superstars in a Halloween prank:

– WWE released the hype video package for Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland in an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc:

– WWE released more highlights of The Motor City Machine Guns winning the Tag Team Titles on SmackDown:

