WWE Superstars: The Boogeyman Scares Superstars, Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase Hype Video, More SmackDown Highlights
October 27, 2024
– The Boogeyman is coming to get you. Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman appeared in a video where he scared Superstars in a Halloween prank:
– WWE released the hype video package for Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland in an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc:
– WWE released more highlights of The Motor City Machine Guns winning the Tag Team Titles on SmackDown: