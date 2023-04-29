– The 2023 WWE Draft continued earlier today on the Saturday edition of the SmackDown LowDown. Today’s show featured a supplemental draft, featuring additional picks for SmackDown and Raw, along with Superstars being declared as free agents. Here are the results:

Smackdown

* Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis)

* Lacey Evans

Raw

* The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla)

* Candice LeRae

* Dexter Lumis

* The Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör, and Maxxine Dupri)

* Natalya

* Apollo Crews

* Chelsea Green

* Sonya Deville

* Zoey Stark

* JD McDonagh

Free Agents

* Omos w/ MVP

* Mustafa Ali

* Dolph Ziggler

* Von Wagner

Raw has drafted Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh from the NXT roster. Apollo Crews returns to the main roster after going back to NXT in June 2022. Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders Natalya, Chelsea Green, and Sonya Deville are all moving from the SmackDown roster over to Raw. Hit Row and Lacey Evans are staying on SmackDown.

According to the hosts, MVP negotiated a deal for Omos to become a free agent. Free agents are apparently able to show up on either brand. The WWE Draft will continue on Raw this Monday. The new rosters will go into effect starting May 8 for the Raw following WWE Backlash 2023.