WWE Talent Reportedly Believes Draft is Coming Soon

The WWE draft is expected by talent to be coming soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that talent are speculating that the Draft could take place shortly after Clash at the Castle on September 4th. The belief stems from the fact that several Raw stars are scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent are scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.

The report makes clear that talent have not had the Draft confirmed to them as of yet, but it notes there are “other things” that have been said to them which leads them to believe this will be the case. Among those are the fact that writers have said any repackaging of talent are more likely following those episodes of Raw and Smackdown.

WWE has been undergoing some notable creative changes since Triple H took over the creative side of the company, including the returns of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett as well as IYO SKY’s debut on the main roster.