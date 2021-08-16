wrestling / News
WWE Taping Several Episodes of NXT Next Week, Will Return To Live Episodes In September
August 16, 2021
It was reported yesterday that there were plans to tape episodes of WWE NXT following NXT Takeover 36 this weekend. PWInsider reports that WWE will hold multiple tapings next week for future episodes.
On August 23, they will tape the August 24 episode of the program. On August 24, they will tape two episodes, which will air on August 31 and September 7. They will return to live episodes on September 14.
