WWE Taping Tomorrow Night’s Smackdown Later Today

PWInsider reports that WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. Tomorrow night, they will tape the April 9 episode of Smackdown, which will be the last at that venue. From there, the company will break down and transport the Thunderdome to the Yuengling Center on April 3. WWE programming will debut from that venue on April 12, the night after Wrestlemania.