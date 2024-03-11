wrestling / News
WWE News: Terry Funk On Canvas 2 Canvas, Preview For Next Week’s A&E Shows
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
– Terry Funk is the subject on this week’s episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the episode below, with Rob Schamberger painting the hardcore legend:
– The WWE On A&E Twitter account posted a preview of Sunday’s new episodes of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends:
Next week on WWE Superstar Sunday! An all-new WWE Rivals featuring @JohnCena vs. @RandyOrton premieres at 8/7c, followed by a brand new Biography: WWE Legends with @RealDDP at 9/8c. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/dvgIif9V1O
— WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) March 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Comments On Never Winning WWE Title, Says He Never Felt Cheated
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Needs To Keep Will Ospreay Special, Talks AEW Rebranding
- Arn Anderson Recalls Hulk Hogan’s Workrate In Japan & Feud With Vader
- Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos