WWE News: Terry Funk On Canvas 2 Canvas, Preview For Next Week’s A&E Shows

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Terry Funk World Championship Wrestling 6-24-1989 Image Credit: WWE

– Terry Funk is the subject on this week’s episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the episode below, with Rob Schamberger painting the hardcore legend:

– The WWE On A&E Twitter account posted a preview of Sunday’s new episodes of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends:

