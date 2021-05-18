wrestling / News
WWE & The Rock Take Home Wins in 2021 Webby Awards
WWE and The Rock were both winners at the 2021 Webby Awards. WWE announced on Tuesday that their social media account won the award Best General Social: Sports while Rock got a special achievement award.
You can see the full announcement below:
At the 25th Annual Webby Awards, WWE Social Media was victorious in the General Social: Sports category during a virtual ceremony.
WWE Social Media earned the prestigious People’s Voice award in a field of nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70-plus countries, and 2.2 million votes were cast! Thank you to all WWE Universe members who made their voices heard, as the win was determined entirely by fan votes.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was recognized with a Webby Special Achievement “for his phenomenal use of social media to connect with people, to provide inspiration and motivation to millions of followers globally, and to serve fans with new and exclusive content from his wide range of ongoing film-and-TV projects.”
Additionally, several weeks prior to the ceremony, Undertaker: The Last Ride received Honoree status in Video Series & Channels: Sports.
Established in 1996, the Webby Awards is the “leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet.”
