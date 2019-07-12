WWE News: WWE Then & Now Coming to Network, New Day Rewatch Extreme Rules 2015 Match

– WWE is bringing another digital series to the WWE Network in WWE Then & Now. WWE Network News reports that the short form series, which has six episodes so far, will arrive on the Network on Monday. The series features superstars looking at their first promotional photo for WWE and then discuss how they’ve evolved since them.

– The latest WWE Playback is online, with the New Day rewatching their 2015 Extreme Rules match against Tyson Kidd & Cesaro: