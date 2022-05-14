WWE to Have Major Presence at FOX & NBCUniversal Upfront Presentations Next Week

– Deadline reports taht WWE is expected to have a significant presence next week for the FOX and NBCUniversal upfront presentations scheduled for Monday, May 16. These will be the first in-person upfront presentations since 2019.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Miz & Mrs. star The Miz are both expected to appear at NBCUniversal’s presentation to advertisers on Monday, which will be held at Radio City Music Hall. Meanwhile, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former champion Charlotte Flair will be in attendance at the FOX afternoon presentation at the Skylight on Vesey.

Speaking to Deadline on the benefit WWE has for advertisers over other sports, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon explained how WWE can “script” the major moments. She stated, “It really is both. It’s like athletic theater. It’s the story, that’s why you care …. You’re swept up in the storylines. We can script the buzzer-beater moments, we can script the Hail Marys. We have a leg up on sports. … You may object to what we do, but you’re never going to be bored.”

Deadline noted that the FOX Network is expected to spotlight SmackDown’s Friday night ratings success at the presentation. Also, the network is expected to implement other integrations of World Wrestling Entertainment talent.

Stephanie McMahon also pointed out that the company’s structure works better for dealmaking with advertisers and sponsors, since WWE has no players unions, team owners, stadium authorities, or agents are present to sign off on deals. Instead, WWE is able to offer “one-stop-shop” for creative executions. McMahon added, “We own all of the IP. When brands deal with us, they just deal with us. We create something together.”