wrestling / News
WWE To Take Part In JP Morgan Technology Conference
WWE has announced that they are set to take part in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference. The event happens on Tuesday in Boston, with President Nick Khan attending. The announcement reads:
WWE® to Participate in JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference
05/18/2023
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nick Khan, will participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Conversations With AEW, How Ace Steel Is Involved
- Backstage Update on Why CM Punk Not Featured in AEW Collision Announcement, WBD Says Punk ‘Is Not Affiliated’ With the Show
- Backstage Notes on How AEW Will Handle TV Tapings Moving Forward, Elimination of Dark & Elevation
- Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw