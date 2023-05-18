WWE To Take Part In JP Morgan Technology Conference

WWE has announced that they are set to take part in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference. The event happens on Tuesday in Boston, with President Nick Khan attending. The announcement reads:

WWE® to Participate in JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

05/18/2023

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nick Khan, will participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.