WWE News: Top 10 Anoa’i Family Returns, New Peacock Additions, Alexa Bliss Watch Party

– The latest WWE Top 10 video is online, looking at the top 10 returns from the Anoa’i family. You can see the episode below, described as follows:

“Look back at the best returns for members of the Anoa’i family, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos and more.”

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added several additions to the WWE section, including:

* The Best of Saturday Night’s Main Event (2011)

* Rey Mysterio: The Life Of A Masked Man

* Santino’s Royal Rumble Lottery Spectacular

* The Kliq: The Most Influential Matches and Moments

* The Shield’s Final Chapter

– WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be doing a Watch Along of her Fastlane match against Randy Orton. You can see the full details below: