WWE News: Top 10 Anoa’i Family Returns, New Peacock Additions, Alexa Bliss Watch Party
– The latest WWE Top 10 video is online, looking at the top 10 returns from the Anoa’i family. You can see the episode below, described as follows:
“Look back at the best returns for members of the Anoa’i family, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos and more.”
– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added several additions to the WWE section, including:
* The Best of Saturday Night’s Main Event (2011)
* Rey Mysterio: The Life Of A Masked Man
* Santino’s Royal Rumble Lottery Spectacular
* The Kliq: The Most Influential Matches and Moments
* The Shield’s Final Chapter
– WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be doing a Watch Along of her Fastlane match against Randy Orton. You can see the full details below:
Join Alexa Bliss live on TikTok for a WWE Watch Party this Monday
We’re going live from Alexa’s Playground, and our social media producers may never be the same.
This Monday, May 17 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, Alexa Bliss will be rewatching her match against Randy Orton from WWE Fastlane, and you can watch along.
Alexa will share insights and stories while revisiting her twisted battle with The Viper. She will also interact with the WWE Universe, taking questions and comments from the live chat on TikTok. No word yet on what Lilly’s involvement will be.
To join the WWE Watch Party, visit WWE’s official TikTok channel on Monday, May 17, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, and queue up Alexa’s match against Orton from WWE Fastlane on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. Follow Alexa’s lead from there, and hit play when she tells you.
This is one party you don’t want to miss.
