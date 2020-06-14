wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Handicap Title Matches, Ronda Rousey Beats Mortal Kombat 11
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the top matches where stars defended their titles in handicap matches. You can check that out below:
– Ronda Rousey’s latest gaming video on YouTube sees her beat Mortal Kombat 11. Rousey voices Sonya Blade in the game:
