WWE & UFC Merged Company To Be Named TKO Group

A new report has revealed the name of the merged company that will result from WWE and the UFC combining. CNBC has confirmed with an Endeavor spokesperson that the new company, which was given a placeholder name in an SEC filing earlier this month, will be named TKO Group.

The news isn’t surprising, as it was previously revealed the new company under Endeavor would be publicly traded under the initials TKO. The company will result from the merger of UFC and WWE once Endeavor completes its acquisition of WWE later this year. Endeavor will own a 51% stake in TKO Group, while WWE shareholders will own 49%.