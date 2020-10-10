WWE Universal Championship Match, New Day Farewell Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, including a WWE Universal Championship match. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend his championship against Braun Strowman. Reigns was drafted to stay on Smackdown during tonight’s first night of the Draft.

Meanwhile, the New Day will face Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus in their “farewell” match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Raw on tonight’s show after winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, while Big E. is staying on Smackdown.