wrestling / News
Updating List of WWE Draft Picks From Smackdown
October 9, 2020 | Posted by
The draft picks are coming for the first night of the WWE Draft. You can see the updated list from tonight’s episode of Smackdown below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.
Raw
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
* Raw Women’s Champion Asuka
* The Hurt Business (MVP, WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin)
* AJ Styles
* Naomi
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
* Ricochet
* Mandy Rose
* The Miz & John Morrison
* Smackdown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
* Dana Brooke
* Angel Garza
Smackdown
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
* Seth Rollins
* Sasha Banks
* Bianca Belair
* Jey Uso
* Dominik and Rey Mysterio
* Big E.
* Otis
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW’s Plan For #1 Contender Tournament Ahead of Full Gear
- Details On Backstage Feeling Toward Harold Meij’s Replacement In NJPW
- AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Run Dynamite Anywhere Else In Florida
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In WWE, How He Came Up With Finish For WrestleMania 19 Match Against Shawn Michaels