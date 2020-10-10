Updating List of WWE Draft Picks From Smackdown

The draft picks are coming for the first night of the WWE Draft. You can see the updated list from tonight’s episode of Smackdown below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.

Raw

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

* Raw Women’s Champion Asuka

* The Hurt Business (MVP, WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin)

* AJ Styles

* Naomi

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Ricochet

* Mandy Rose

* The Miz & John Morrison

* Smackdown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* Dana Brooke

* Angel Garza

Smackdown

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Seth Rollins

* Sasha Banks

* Bianca Belair

* Jey Uso

* Dominik and Rey Mysterio

* Big E.

* Otis