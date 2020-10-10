Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Return & Win Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Drafted to Raw (Pics, Video)

New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are back on WWE TV, and they are your new Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Woods and Kingston made their returns on tonight’s show and faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, ultimately proving victorious and capturing the Smackdown Tag Titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Once they won the titles, Stephanie McMahon came out and announced the final round of Draft picks. Kingston and Woods were drafted to Raw, bringing the tag team titles with them, while Big E. was drafted to and will be staying on Smackdown.

Woods has been out with injury since October of 2019, when he suffered an Achilles tendon injury and underwent surgery. Kingston was hurt in July and has been out of action since then.

The win ends Nakamura and Cesaro’s tag team title reign at 83 days, having won the titles from New Day at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. This marks the tenth tag team title reign in WWE for New Day.