wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Return & Win Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Drafted to Raw (Pics, Video)
New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are back on WWE TV, and they are your new Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Woods and Kingston made their returns on tonight’s show and faced Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, ultimately proving victorious and capturing the Smackdown Tag Titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Once they won the titles, Stephanie McMahon came out and announced the final round of Draft picks. Kingston and Woods were drafted to Raw, bringing the tag team titles with them, while Big E. was drafted to and will be staying on Smackdown.
Woods has been out with injury since October of 2019, when he suffered an Achilles tendon injury and underwent surgery. Kingston was hurt in July and has been out of action since then.
The win ends Nakamura and Cesaro’s tag team title reign at 83 days, having won the titles from New Day at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. This marks the tenth tag team title reign in WWE for New Day.
It's YA BOYS on #SmackDown!!! 🦄 🥞 🎺#NewDay @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/KAZoCCiL2O
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
.@WWECesaro & @ShinsukeN put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles ON THE LINE against @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/3TIee1BGpL
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
THEY'RE BACK!!!#SmackDown @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/b0KdyfI25c
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
.@AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi back in action… you LOVE to see it!#SmackDown #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/Jk3QawPOGE
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
.@AustinCreedWins is FEELIN' IT. #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/4gY8XjKrrQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
😮 😮 😮@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins go to #WWERaw but @WWEBigE stays on #SmackDown in the final round of Night 1 of the 2020 #WWEDraft. pic.twitter.com/p3Pt2gc1I0
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020
