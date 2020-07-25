wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Out of Action For Six Weeks, King Corbin Puts Bounty on Matt Riddle
– Kofi Kingston will be out of action for six weeks, which he says will give Big E. time to shine as a singles guy. On tonight’s episode, Kingston revealed that he’s on the shelf due to injuries suffered during the Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tables match that the team lost at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Kingston told E. that with himself and Xavier Woods being out, E has the opportunity to pursue singles success:
"Woods is out, I'm about to be out… that means right now is YOUR TIME." 👀 👀 👀#SmackDown @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/TTfsEw57xL
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
– Matt Riddle has a bounty on his head on behalf of King Corbin. Corbin announced after Riddle beat Tony Nese that he’s putting a bounty out on Riddle, saying that anyone who can prove that Riddle doesn’t belong on Smackdown will take the bounty:
The Original Bro has become a hunted man.
King @BaronCorbinWWE has put a bounty on @SuperKingofBros! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NFUayzwOkl
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 25, 2020
