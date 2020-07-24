Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

I’m home! Note to self and all others; if you have no children, do not go on a trip with your niece and nephew when said trip entails close quarters for over seven days.

I’ve never missed Vanessa so much.

She says hi.

We start with a preview of what’s to come. Jeff goes full AA on us with a introduction, and a few quick clips of a bar with the most basic name ever.

Sheamus has a promo to start the show as well, similar to what we saw last week. Sheamus and Jeff each claim they re going to beat each others’ asses.

We even get a JBL video ala cell phone where he seems hyped as all heck to get down with the get down.

“Irish Shannons” is closed for business. Sheamus’s bartender is cleaning the same glass for roughly thirty-two rotations.

Bayley and Sasha come out to talk about what went down at Extreme Rules. Sasha’s outfit is…wow.

Sasha wants to give the dictionary definition of greatness. Bayley says this is the old definition of greatness, and now that they possess all the gold, they have a new definition of greatness. It’s “The quality or state of being great.” The crowd chants YOU SUCK and Bayley takes offense. She fires back with joy, as Sasha says the Women’s Evolution. It started with them and ends with them. This is a new era. The Era of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

To all the girls at home, just know that if you do great things, but no matter how hard you try, you’ll never be as great as them.

Nikki interrupts their poorly written promo to say that Sasha is nothing but a fraud. She ruined the title and stole the title from Asuka. The era of Sasha and Bayley is over. Bayley wonders if she forgot her rabies medicine. Alexa tries to talk Nikki out of whatever it is she is planning. She says her ribs are cracked, she wants to take it out on both of them, but she wants to start with Bayley. She wants a shot at the title, now.

Bayley tells her to hold her horses, brings up the win at Extreme Rules, saying she won fair and square. Being the role model that she is and this being the land of opportunity. Nikki can have her championship rematch IF she can beat Alexa Bliss tonight. Bayley says the winner can face her for the title next week.

Nikki shoves Alexa, and screams that they have to do it. Nikki marches to the ring, ready for the match.



Match 1: Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross

Lockup and Bliss backs Nikki into the ropes, then the corner. Nikki chokes her up for a two count till the ref stops her. Sasha’s glasses have tassles on them. Bliss works the left arm, Nikki flips out, reverses, Nikki drops down and rolls out, working the arm again, and continues to work the wrist. Bliss breaks the hold, rolls up Nikki for 1…NO! Both girls up. Nikki with a roll up for 1…NO!!! Lockup and Alexa gets a side headlock takedown. Leg scissors, Alexa escapes, Nikki with a take down, Alexa gets a leg scissors. Wasit lock into a side headlock by Alexa. Bliss with a shoulder tackle to Nikki. Nikki runs over, then gets arm dragged, again, by Nikki. Nikki grabs the head out of the corner, goes for a DDT, Alexa stops her, locks up for one, Alexa slaps Nikki so Nikki hits a clothesline. Niki rushes with a right hand to the face, a clothesline, a dropkick to the face. Nikki hits a splash in the corner. Whip to Alexa. Another splash and a bulldog to Alexa. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Nikki lifts Alexa for a spinning neckbreaker, but escapes and hits a dropkick to the face. Alexa rushes for a dive, but Nikki pulls the apron. Bliss falls through, hits a right, kicks. Bayley and Sasha talk shit from the announce table. Bliss and Nikki stare them down then punch both of them in the mouth as we go to break.

We are back, and Bliss has Nikki on the apron. Nikki grabs some hair and Alexa slaps her then hits a shoulder to the ribs. Nikki drops down and Bliss kicks from in the ring to the outside. Nikki is near the table. She rolls back in the ring and Bliss kicks her in the mid section then attacks the ribs in the corner. Bliss with a snapmare into a submission hold. Bliss stands then kicks the ribs. She drops some knees, goes for a moonsault, but Nikki rolls out of the ring. Bliss follows. She gets a knee from Nikki. Alexa sends Nikki into the barricade then splashes her .Alexa enters the ring for the countout win, but Nikki rolls in at 6. Alexa hits a move that we don’t see because they flip to Sasha and Bayley. Alexa with some knees. She hits another pair of knees. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kick to the ribs again. She corners Nikki then drives a shoulder into the ribs. Bliss sends Nikki down hard head first. Bliss works the right anr from above. She steps on the ribs of Cross then kicks her in the back. Bliss locks the arm up again. She drives an elbow into the ribs. Nikki arm drags her away then hits a jawbreaker. Throat thrust. She shoves the mid section. Right hands from Nikki. She gets Alexa in the corner with some rights, then sends her into the buckle a few times face first. Cross to the 2nd rope. She locks the head and goes for the DDT but Alexa tosses her off. Bliss with a ick to the chin. She hops over then hits a destroyer and a pin for 1..2….NO!!! Bliss to the top rope. Nikki is up. She hits a right hand. Cross locks the head for a superplex, but Alexa attacks the ribs. She drives an elbow to the back, hops over Nikki, lands on her eet, isses a clothesline. Cross drops Alexa using her own arm and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Cross with a firemans, she floats over, drops Bliss with an inverted DDt. Cover for 1..2…..NO!!! Nikki to the top rope.

Nikki dives for a crossbody, but Bliss rolls towards the corner, and Nikki lands on the mat. Bliss runs towards her, but the ref stops her and checks on Nikki. Bliss walks into a surprise rollup for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Nikki Cross

Everything before the commercial was utterly pointless, to the point where they went Wrestling Match Start 101 with the headlock/leg scissors/kip up stalemate. This, mixed with constant cuts to commentary for no reason, even at one point completely missing an offensive move from Alexa, made for an eye-roll enducing start. Luckily, the girls turned it on after the break. Bliss went heel, focusing on the ribs, and even though Nikki didn’t really sell her ribs as “cracked,” the match did get better.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 14:51

BACKSTAGE, Nikki is happy to have one more chance. In comes Alexa who says Nikki got one over on her, and hands her some water. Bliss says that Nikki remembers when she said she didn’t get the same opportunities as Alexa, but tonight she earned it. Congrats. Nikki thanks her. Bliss says now it’s time to focus on beating Bayley and becoming the champion. She can do it.

Firefly Funhuse has some technical difficulties, and we get a recap of the Swamp Fight, complete with the Bliss Twist.

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR VERY OWN FOOT-LOVING FREAK AG AWESOME, WHO, WE HEAR, JUST HAD HISSELF A BABY!!!!

We are back to the Firefly Funhouse, where Bray has his head-wrapped lantern on the table. He says a Family Reunion warms his soul. Braun came back home. He knows we are worried that Braun is trapped in the swamp, but it’s ok. It’s 100% certified organic.

We get back to the head, and Wyatt tells him that his job is done for now. It whispers some shit. Bay says he can’t let him out again. Bray says he had his chance. Bray says it’s his turn now. He has been unleashed.

Goodbye!

We are taken back to last week where Riddle took on AJ and lost, then was attacked by Corbin.

Riddle heads out high as fuck.



Match 2: Matt Riddle vs. Tony Nese

Riddle with a waistlock takedown. A gutwrench suplex, another. Broton to Nese and a cover for 1..NO!! Another Broton. 1…2..NO!!! Nese with an uppercut. He bounces Riddle off the top rope then hits a moonsault off the middle rope and covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Leg scissors around the waist from Nese. Riddle breaks the hold and Nese hops on the back with a sleeper. Riddle locks the waist in piledriver position, but Nese knees out of it. Riddle kicks him into the corner. Back elbow. A running forearm. Toss out of the corner.

Riddle hits the ropes, kick to the chest of Nese. Riddle locks the waist. Bro Derek. Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

Poor Nese.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:00

Riddle says he’s kind of new here, and he doesn’t know how this works, but he’s going to give it a try. He calls King Corbin out. Says let’s go.

Corbin comes out and says he’s right, he doesn’t get to come out here and call someone out. He must put in a formal request, but he will tell you now that his request will be rejected. Riddle isn’t ready; he doesn’t belong in Corbin’s kingdom. He’s just a frat boy with no shoes. He doesn’t belong in a professional atmosphere like Smackdonw, you know, where there is a bar fight main event.

Corbin is putting out a King’s ransom to anyone that can prove to the world that Riddle doesn’t belong in his kingdom.

Riddle says, “Bro…you got it all wrong.” He calls Corbin’s kingdom weird, and made up. He says Corbin is the next special guest star on The Bro Show.

Nese tries to attack from behind, and Riddle kicks him on the side of the face.

Cole claims Nese was trying to cash in on The King’s Ransom – you know, the amount that was not specified or determined.

Backstage, Morrison and Miz re online, reading 411mania.com. They’re trying to come up with hashtags.

JBL again, here to say that winning a bar fight is not about talent.

IN THE RING, Miz and Morrison ready us for Miz TV. They make fun of Seth’s puking, wonder if he is depressed. They move on to their guest, Naomi.

She’s out as Miz and Morrison dance to her music. Miz welcomes her and says last week, she suffered a heartbreaking loss and yet despite this loss, it was Noami who trended worldwide. She says it’s crazy, the fans support her. It’s not always easy for her to come out, but she does for these people. We are her motivation. This was not the first time she went viral. She also did this at The Rumble, but she didn’t win that match, either.

Miz doesn’t understand how she trends for losing. Shouldn’t people be talking about Lacey Evans. How does losing make her feel?

Naomi says they are making her sick. How sick? Lol.

Naomi snaps and we get five Seth Rollins pukes. Uh…ok.

Naomi says it’s not about trending. What she needs to be asking is why people are supporting her and why are we mad about Lacey attacking her? That’s the topic.

Miz says he didn’t have those questions. Naomi wonders why he feels they can pass judgment. She’s been here for ten years, gives it her all every time, that’s why fans care and support her.

She stands and wonders if they need more explanation.

They got a surprise for her. Out comes Lacey.

Lacey wonders if they’ve ever had their ass kicked so bad that it became a pity viral. She’s been here for over ten years and doesn’t have much to show for it. Naomi has had enough. She attacks.

Backstage, Big E asks Kofi how he is. Kofi says he’s out about 6 weeks. Big E promises they’ll get the belts back. Kofi says he appreciates this, but the universe is trying to speak to them. Woods is out. Kofi is out. Right now..it’s Big E’s time.

Big E hears him but—

Kofi cuts him off. This is about E showing the world what he can do. Kofi says they want this for ihm. He’s earned it. He deserves this and has their blessing.

Kofi wants a hug. They hug it out, gently, because Kofi is delicate.

AJ is here with his shiny belt.