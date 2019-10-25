wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Has Successful Surgery On Achilles Tendon
October 25, 2019
It was reported earlier this week that Xavier Woods suffered an achilles tendon injury during a WWE live event in Melbourne, Australia. WWE later confirmed the injury and then pulled him from the rest of the tour. Woods had surgery today to repair the injury. The surgery was a success and it’s believed he’ll be out anywhere from six months to a year.
He wrote on Twitter:
Updaaaaaaate – for those of you asking what exactly happened in the first place. I was on top of my treehouse and someone yelled that my epidermis was showing….https://t.co/lTgxrMaBjE pic.twitter.com/nXDep1KWDl
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 25, 2019
