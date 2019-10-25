wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Has Successful Surgery On Achilles Tendon

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Xavier Woods

It was reported earlier this week that Xavier Woods suffered an achilles tendon injury during a WWE live event in Melbourne, Australia. WWE later confirmed the injury and then pulled him from the rest of the tour. Woods had surgery today to repair the injury. The surgery was a success and it’s believed he’ll be out anywhere from six months to a year.

He wrote on Twitter:

