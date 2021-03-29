wrestling / News

WWE Untold: Mick Foley vs. Edge Set To Premiere Next Week

March 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Untold

– A new episode of WWE Untold will debut next week looking at Mick Foley and Edge’s WrestleMania 22 match. WWE announced on Sunday that the documentary will premiere next Sunday on both WWE Network and Peacock.

The match was a hardore match that saw Edge pick up the win after a barbed wire bat, a flaming table and more came into play. WWE wrote:

Flaming tables, barbed-wire baseball bats and a shocking #WrestleMania moment.

#WWEUntold: @EdgeRatedR vs. @RealMickFoley: WrestleMania 22 premieres next Sunday on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.

