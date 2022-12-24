WWE News: Update On Top Dolla Following Dive On Last Week’s Smackdown, Angel & Humberto’s Internal Listing

– A new report has an update on Top Dolla’s status following his missed dive on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As noted last week, the Hit Row member got caught on the ropes doing a dive during a three-way tag team match for a shot at the Usos and hit his head on the apron.

Fightful Select reports that Dolla was checked on by WWE medical after the match and was determined to be fine before he went out later in the show for the taping for tonight’s episode.

– The site also reports that Angel and Humberto are still listed on the internal roster without their last names. Many members of the WWE roster have had their surnames returned since Triple H took over creative.