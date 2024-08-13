WWE Updates Coach Listing On Performance Center Website

WWE has made some updates on the coach listing for the WWE Performance Center. The PC’s official website has finally updated Shawn Michaels’ listing to read Senior Vice President, Talent Development which is the position that he’s held for a while.

The site has also now added Christopher Girard (aka Oney Lorcan), AJ Winkler (aka Alexander James) and Corey Weston (aka Wesley Blake) as Coaches for the facility, while adding Ryan Katz in his position as Director, NXT Creative Operations.