WWE News: UpUpDownDown Shop Launched, Mustafa Ali Hypes WWE Main Event
– WWE and Xavier Woods have launched an official UpUpDownDown shop. The company and Woods have launched the official shop, which sells UUDD-branded merchandise like an esports jersey and more. Several of the pieces of merchandise were previously on the WWE Shop under UpUpDownDown. The announcement and tweet for the launch are below:
Get your fresh new merchandise at the UpUpDownDown Shop
Put down that video game controller (just for a minute!), and head over to the all-new UpUpDownDown shop to get your hands on some fresh new merchandise!
As revealed by Xavier Woods in the latest episode, UpUpDownDown now has an official home for authentic UUDD merchandise, including apparel, accessories and exclusive items that you can’t find anywhere else.
All merchandise was collaboratively designed with UpUpDownDown host and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed).
New merchandise, including exclusive limited-edition products, will drop regularly, so make sure to check back often!
🚨 NEW UPUPDOWNDOWN SHOP?!? 🚨 @AlexaBliss_WWE, @mikethemiz, @wwebige, and @WWECesaro all look dapper as heck in their new shirts! 🤗
Fun Fact: The new merch was collaboratively designed with our man, @XavierWoodsPhD. Check out the goods! https://t.co/r7SJpSNxts pic.twitter.com/OdMlpIqlL9
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) September 9, 2020
– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter to hype his match with Akira Tozawa on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event:
#WWEMainEvent drops tomorrow on @hulu featuring Mustafa Ali vs @TozawaAkira! pic.twitter.com/GdAcbb8NHJ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 9, 2020
