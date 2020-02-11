WWE Originally Pushed for WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in 2022 to Beat the Super Bowl’s Attendance

– As previously reported, WWE announced this week that WrestleMania 37 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year (2021). During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed some of the talks and negotiations for booking the event at SoFi Stadium for next year. It appears that both Inglewood and WWE had differing views for what year they wanted to hold WrestleMania in the new stadium.

According to Meltzer, WWE wanted to bring the event to SoFi Stadium not in 2021 but in 2022. WWE’s motivation is because Super Bowl LVI is also being held at the stadium in February 2022. So, WWE wanted to boast that they drew an attendance that was higher than the Super Bowl just months earlier. However, the City of Inglewood wanted WrestleMania in the stadium next year as preparation for the venue hosting the Super Bowl the following year.

However, it appears the desire of the host city ultimately won out over WWE’s push for the event going to SoFi in two years. Meltzer noted that while WWE wanted to hold off WrestleMania there one more year, there wasn’t a “big fight” over the date.

WrestleMania 37 goes Hollywood in 2021. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 36 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5 of this year.