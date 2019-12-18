wrestling / News
WWE, WCW and ECW Alum Tracy Smothers Battling Lymphoma
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Tracy Smothers has announced that he’s been diagnosed with and is battling lymphoma. In a message posted to Facebook, Smothers revealed that he was diagnosed with the condition on November 14th and is on his third treatment of chemotherapy.
PWInsider reports that Smothers is reportedly hospitalized due to his treatment. The site added that he appeared at the Bobby Earton tribute show and looked ill, which caused some concern.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Smothers and his family for a full victory over the disease, and a quick recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized
- Saudi Arabian Journalist On Country’s Reaction To WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Match