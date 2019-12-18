WWE, WCW and ECW Alum Tracy Smothers Battling Lymphoma

– Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Tracy Smothers has announced that he’s been diagnosed with and is battling lymphoma. In a message posted to Facebook, Smothers revealed that he was diagnosed with the condition on November 14th and is on his third treatment of chemotherapy.

PWInsider reports that Smothers is reportedly hospitalized due to his treatment. The site added that he appeared at the Bobby Earton tribute show and looked ill, which caused some concern.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Smothers and his family for a full victory over the disease, and a quick recovery.