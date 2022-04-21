WWE Weekend House Show Notes, Two Shows Set for Saturday and Sunday

– WWE is holding its next two house show editions of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, April 23. There will be a SmackDown roster edition at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the Raw edition will be held at The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery Alabama (h/t PWInsider).

The Reading event is advertised to feature an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns defending against Drew McIntyre. The New Day, Sheamus, The Usos, and Charlotte Flair are also being advertised for the show.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night’s Main Event at The Garrett Coliseum has the following advertised lineup:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* Also scheduled to appear: Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Austin Theory, The Street Profits, and Veer Mahaan.

There will also be Raw and SmackDown editions of WWE Sunday Night Stunner on Sunday, April 24. Here’s the updated lineup for the SmackDown Stunner card at the Visions Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Binghamton, New York:

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* Also advertised for the card: Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Raw edition of Sunday Night Stunner on April 24 will be held at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. The event currently has the same lineup as the Raw Main Event show the day before.