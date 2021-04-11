Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Tampa, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Jerry “The King” Lawler, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card for Night 1 and then head to a video package for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. They break down The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos before discussing Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. They head to a video package for Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & Morrison before going to a video package recapping the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, and then Sonya Deville joins the panel to discuss the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil Match. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, which will open the show.

The main show opens with Vince McMahon and all of the WWE Superstars on the stage. McMahon says that they’ve all missed the fans and are so happy to welcome everyone to WrestleMania. Bebe Rexha sings America the Beautiful. Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe welcome us from ringside, but Cole lets us know that the show needs to be momentarily paused for lightning. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Shane McMahon, and McMahon says that he got goosebumps when all of the Superstars got to stand on the stage at the start of the show. McMahon says he’s been having fun pointing out Braun Strowman’s intellectual shortcomings, but he’s interrupted by Bobby Lashley and MVP. MVP says that holding the WWE Championship changes you from the inside and makes you a different person. Drew McIntyre interrupts MVP and says that Mother Nature isn’t going to save Lashley. He’ll find a referee, and they’ll do this thing backstage if they have to. McIntyre gets emotional when he starts talking about what it means to have the fans here in person after winning the WWE Championship in the empty Performance Center last year.

Kevin Patrick is backstage with all three members of the New Day. Big E says we’re about to see what makes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods one of the best tag teams on God’s green earth. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Braun Strowman. Strowman says tonight he’s fighting for everyone who’s ever been bullied or called stupid. He says that he’s going to beat Shane McMahon to within an inch of his life, and he’s going to prove to the entire world that bullies do not win. Kevin Patrick finds Kevin Owens. Owens take the mic and tells the story of his friendship and rivalry with Sami Zayn over the past twenty years. He says over those two decades, no two wrestlers have been looked down on more by industry insiders, but tomorrow night they get to do it on the grandest stage of them all. Sarah Schreiber is with Bianca Belair, and she says that she’ll make herstory tonight and prove that she is the EST of WWE. Kevin Patrick is with Seth Rollins, and Rollins says that he’s going to show everyone that he’s the new WrestleMania, and he’s going to prove it tonight against Cesaro. Sarah Schreiber is with the Miz and Morrison, and Morrison says that Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will “never be as moist as Johnny Drip Drip.” We’re half an hour into these impromptu promos, and things are getting… moist.

We’re 35 minutes into the show, and it looks like it’s safe to officially begin. Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan come out on the stage to welcome the fans to WrestleMania. After one year, one month, and one day, WWE is back in business LIVE! Hogan says we’re going to make history tonight, and we’re going to make history tomorrow night, and we’re going to start right now with the WWE Championship. It seems like O’Neil and Hogan are still are still stalling for time. Where’s Johnny Drip Drip when you need him?



WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (Champion) w/ MVP vs. Drew McIntyre





The bell rings, and the first match officially begins 45 minutes late. Lashley goes for a rear waist lock, but McIntyre breaks free. Lashley hits the ropes and drops McIntyre with a running shoulder block, but McIntyre gets right back to his feet. McIntyre catches Lashley with a belly-to-belly suplex, but Lashley quickly gets back to his feet. McIntyre corners Lashley and lands a volley of punches, but Lashley creates distance before heading to the outside. McIntyre follows Lashley to the outside, but Lashley whips McIntyre into the barricade. Lashley rolls McIntyre back into the ring and catches him with a shoulder to the gut in the corner. Lashley chokes McIntyre against the bottom rope and goes for another shoulder in the corner, but McIntyre evades, and Lashley posts himself. McIntyre goes for an arm bar, but Lashley shifts his weight and goes to work with ground and pound offense. Lashley lands a vicious volley of shoulder shots in the corner, but McIntyre fights back with a pair of clotheslines and another belly-to-belly suplex. McIntyre tosses Lashley across the ring, but Lashley again goes to work with shoulder shots in the corner. McIntyre hits a Northern Lights suplex, which is definitely not part of his usual move set these days. Lashley fights back, but McIntyre hits an inverted Alabama Slamma for a two count. McIntyre takes Lashley up top and goes for a superplex, but Lashley blocks. McIntyre locks in a kimura on the top, but Lashley breaks free and ties up McIntyre in the tree of woe, but McIntyre pulls himself up and flips Lashley down to the mat. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but Lashley counters with a spinebuster. McIntyre hits yet another belly-to-belly suplex and follows up with three Future Shock DDTs. McIntyre covers Lashley, but Lashley kicks out at two. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but Lashley rolls out of the ring. McIntyre hits the ropes and dives onto the top rope onto both Lashley and MVP. Lashley heads back into the ring, and McIntyre heads up top. McIntyre dives towards Lashley, but Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock. McIntyre breaks free, but Lashley goes for it again. McIntyre charges to the corner and uses the turnbuckle to break Lashley’s hold. McIntyre locks in the kimura in the middle of the ring, but Lashley eventually make it to the ropes. McIntyre and Lashley slut it out in the middle of the ring. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but MVP distracts him. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but McIntyre valiantly refuses to quit. McIntyre passes out, and the referee calls for the bell.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeat Drew McIntyre with the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 18:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Women’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay





Naomi & Lana start the match against Carmella & Billie Kay. Naomi starts the match with Carmella, and Naomi takes control early. Naomi makes the tag to Lana, but Carmella slams Lana’s face into the top turnbuckle and makes the tag to Billie Kay. Lana fights back with a side Russian leg sweep and makes the tag to Naomi. Naomi works over Kay and makes the tag back to Lana. Lana continues the assault and makes the quick tag back to Naomi. Carmella distracts Naomi, and Kay rolls up Naomi for a surprise three count. The Riott Squad makes their way to the ring, and Liv Morgan squares off with Billie Kay. Morgan drops Kay and makes the tag to Riott. Riott slams Kay’s face into the top turnbuckle and makes the tag to Morgan. Carmella gets the tag and works over Morgan in the corner. Kay gets the quick tag and goes for the cover, but Riott make the save. Kay rolls up Morgan, but the referee catches Carmella using her boots to apply extra leverage. Riott gets the tag and hits a diving senton for the three count. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke make their way to the ring, and Rose squares off with Riott. Brooke gets the tag and hits a diving blockbuster from the top, but Morgan breaks up the pin. Riott tries to fight back, but Brooke hits a spinning neck breaker for a two count. Rose gets the tag, and Riott catches her with a rollup for a quick two count of her own. Morgan gets the tag and hits a double stomp to the lower back. Morgan makes the quick tag back to Riott, and Riott hits the Riott Kick. Riott makes the cover, but Brooke breaks up the pin. Morgan gets the tag, but Rose delivers a superplex as Brooke makes the blind tag. Brooke follows up with a swanton bomb, but Morgan shifts her weight to cover Brooke for the three count. Natalya & Tamina are the final team to make their way to the ring. Natalya immediately goes for the Sharpshooter on Morgan, but Morgan blocks. Natalya dumps Morgan throat-first onto the top rope and makes the tag to Tamina. Tamina works over Morgan in the corner before making the tag back to Natalya. Natalya continues to the assault and makes the tag back to Tamina. Riott makes the tag and connects with a kick to the face in the corner. Morgan gets the quick tag as Riott hits a senton from the top, but Morgan only gets a two count. Riott and Natalya get the tags, but Riott eats a Hart Attack. Natalya thinks about going for the Sharpshooter, but instead she tags Tamina. Tamina heads up top and hits the Superfly Splash for the three count.

Match Result: Tamina defeats Ruby Riott with the Superfly Splash.

Match Length: 14:07

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins





Cesaro drops Rollins with an uppercut as soon as the bell rings. Cesaro goes for the Swing, but Rollins escapes. Cesaro hits a gorgeous springboard corkscrew uppercut. Rollins heads up top, but Cesaro lands a drop kick to the top. Cesaro heads up top with Rollins, but Rollins slides under him and counters into a buckle bomb. Cesaro heads up top, but Rollins leaps up top and hits a superplex into a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Cesaro traps Rollins in the corner and hits a rapid-fire volley of uppercuts. Cesaro goes for the Swing, but Rollins counters again. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Cesaro counters into the Swing. CESARO SWINGS ROLLINS! Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, but Rollins blocks. Rollins hits a springboard knee shot and follows up with the Sling Blade. Rollins heads up top and hits a gorgeous corkscrew frog splash for a two count. Cesaro fights back with the Neutralizer, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins hits the Pedigree, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Rollins connects with a forearm shot to the back of the neck and follows up with his sweet reverse enzuigiri. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Cesaro counters with an uppercut. Cesaro hits the UFO and swings Rollins TWENTY-THREE TIMES. Cesaro follows up with the Neutralizer and gets the three count.

Match Result: Cesaro defeats Seth Rollins with the Neutralizer.

Match Length: 11:32

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (Champions) vs. AJ Styles & Omos





Big E comes out to introduce the New Day and wish them luck before heading to the back. Omos looks to start the match, but the New Day taunt Styles until he decided to start instead. Kingston and Styles start the match, and Styles rolls up Kingston for a one count. Kingston drops Styles on his face and follows up with a drop kick for a one count. Woods gets the tag and works over Styles in the corner before making the tag back to Kingston. Kingston and Woods trade quick tags as they hit the Unicorn Stomp in the corner. Woods covers Styles and gets a two count. Woods locks in a side head lock and pulls Styles away from making a tag. Kingston gets the tag, and Kingston and Woods hits a double team bulldog for a two count. Woods gets the tag and blocks Styles from making the tag. Kingston gets the tag and continues the assault before making the tag back to Woods. Woods drags Styles to the corner and continues to trade quick tags with Kingston. Woods heads up top, but Styles dives to the corner and FINALLY tags in Omos. Woods goes to work with leg kicks, but they have no effect. Woods hits a standing drop kick, but Omos doesn’t budge. Kingston gets the tag and heads up top. Kingston dives at Omos but can’t take him off his feet. Omos lands a back elbow shot to Woods in the corner and follows up with a back elbow shot to Kingston in the corner. Omos delivers a spinebuster over his knee to Woods and then does the same to Kingston. Omos hits Kingston with a massive spinebuster and pins him with one foot for the three count.

Match Result: Omos defeat Kofi Kingston with a spinebuster.

Match Length: 9:51

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon





Elias and Jaxson Ryker attack Strowman with chairs before he gets into the cage. Elias and Ryker work over Strowman’s legs with chair shots and toss a chair to McMahon. Strowman finally climbs into the cage, and the match officially begins. McMahon goes for a chair shot, but Strowman blocks and takes the chair from McMahon. McMahon tries to climb the cage and pulls a piece of metal off the top of the cage. McMahon beats Strowman with the metal, but Strowman regains control and level McMahon with a stiff punch. Strowman squashes McMahon into the cage and follows up with a clubbing forearm shot to the chest. Strowman goes for the running power slam, but his leg gives out due to the pre-match assault from Elias and Ryker. McMahon regains control with a DDT and hits the coast-to-coast for a two count. Elias and Ryker climb the outside of the cage and pull McMahon to the top. Strowman knocks Elias and Ryker off the cage, and McMahon falls back down to the mat. McMahon climbs to the top of the cage and pulls a toolbox out of a bag at the top of the cage. Strowman tries to pull McMahon back into the cage, but McMahon slams the toolbox into his face. Strowman falls to the mat, and McMahon begins to climb to the floor. McMahon sticks his arm through the cage to wave goodbye to Strowman, but Strowman gets to his feet and grabs McMahon’s arm. Strowman rips the chain link all off the cage and drags McMahon back into the ring. Strowman drags McMahon to the top of the cage and throws him from the top of the cage down to the mat. Strowman climbs back down to the mat and hits the running power slam for the three count.

Match Result: Braun Strowman defeats Shane McMahon with the running power slam.

Match Length: 11:24

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

Michael Cole tries to introduce a video package for the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, but Bayley interrupts him. Bayley says she can do Cole’s job better than him and introduces the Hall of Fame video herself. The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees are then introduced on the stage.



Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & Morrison





An army of bunnies make their way to the ring ahead of Miz & Morrison, possibly indicating the Miz & Morrison have mastered human cloning technology and used it on Justin Gabriel. Bad Bunny one ups Miz & Morrison’s entrance by riding a huge tractor trailer into the arena. Priest and Miz start the match, but Miz and Morrison coax Bunny into making the tag. Bunny obliges and drops Miz with a jab. Bunny catches Miz with a rear waist lock and connects with another jab. Miz muscles Bunny to the corner, but Bunny charges out of the corner with a double leg takedown. Miz once again traps Bunny in the corner and goes for a hip toss, but Bunny counters into an arm drag that sends Miz to the outside. Miz charges back into the ring but eats a drop toe hold. Bunny rolls up Miz but only gets a two count. Morrison gives Miz a pep talk, and Miz finally takes control of Bunny. Bunny hits the ropes and levels Miz with a hurricanrana. Morrison gets the tag and eats a back elbow shot in the corner. Miz levels Bunny with a cheap shot from the apron before tagging back into the match. Miz locks in a modified camel clutch and prevents Bunny from making the tag to Priest. Bunny catches Miz with a sunset flip but only gets a two count. Miz levels Bunny with a big boot and follows up with a low DDT. Miz dumps Bunny to the outside, and Morrison slams Bunny’s head into the announce table. Morrison rolls Bunny back into the ring and gets the tag. Morrison works over Bunny and makes the tag back to Miz. Miz slams Bunny into the corner and hits a volley of body kicks. Miz charges at Bunny in the corner, but Bunny gets his boot up. Bunny heads up top and hits Miz with a tornado DDT. Bunny FINALLY makes the hot tag to Priest, and Priest cleans house. Priest hits Miz with South of Heaven, but Morrison makes the save. Priest and Bunny hit Miz and Morrison with stereo Broken Arrows, but Miz and Morrison both kick out. Mix and Morrison head to the outside, but eat a dive from Priest. Bunny heads up top and dives onto Morrison on the outside. Priest and Miz head back into the ring, and Miz catches Priest with the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz makes the cover, but Bad Bunny breaks up the pin. BAD BUNNY HEADS TO THE OUTSIDE AND DELIVERS A CANADIAN DESTROYER TO JOHN MORRISON. Bunny gets the tag as Priest lifts Miz on to his shoulders. Bunny heads up top and hits a diving crossbody to Miz for the three count.

Match Result: Bad Bunny defeats Mix with a diving crossbody.

Match Length: 14:59

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair





Banks and Belair lock up in the middle of the ring, and Banks muscles Belair to the corner. Banks levels Belair and goes for a leapfrog, but Belair catches Banks in mid-air. Banks lands a kick to the gut and blocks a Glam Slam from Belair. Belair heads to the apron, but Banks drops her neck-first onto the top rope. Belair tumbles to the floor and Banks hits a suicide dive, but Belair rolls through, guerrilla presses Banks, walks her up the ring steps, and dumps her back into the ring. Banks regains control with a running knee for a two count. Banks uses her boot to choke Belair in the corner and then locks in a rear chin lock. Banks transitions to a bow and arrow and follows up with a knee to the jaw. The action spills to the outside, and Banks grabs Belair’s braid, but Belair uses the braid to pull Banks into the ring post. Belair hits slingshot delayed vertical suplex using two different ropes. Belair levels Banks with a shoulder tackle and follows up with a drop kick and a standing shooting star press. Belair hits a modified Glam Slam and heads up top. Belair goes for a top rope 450 splash, but Banks gets her knees up. Banks goes for a backslide pin, but Belair kicks out at two. Belair hits two sit-out powerbombs, but Banks counters a third powerbomb into a face buster. Banks hits a double springboard tornado DDT and heads up top. Banks hits a frog splash from the top and gets at two count. Banks wrenches Belair’s arm around the bottom rope, drags her to the outside, and whips her into the ring steps. Banks drags Belair back into the ring and locks in a braid-assisted Bank Statement, but Belair makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Belair fights back and takes Banks up top. Banks knocks Belair back to the mat, but Belair goes for a handspring kick to Banks up top. Banks ties up Belair in the tree of woe and goes for the Meteora, but Belair avoids contact. Belair heads up top and hits the 450 splash, but Banks kicks out at two. Belair goes for the KOD, but Banks lands on her feet. Belair hits Banks with a THUNDEROUS whip of her braid and follows up with the KOD for the three count.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Sasha Banks with the KOD.

Match Length: 17:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ****