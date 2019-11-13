wrestling / News
Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide Reflects on Iconic Becky Lynch Moment
– Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide looked back on a classic Becky Lynch moment from 2018. This was when the Smackdown roster attacked the Raw roster ahead of Survviro Series. During the brawl, Nia Jax legit punched Becky Lynch, breaking her nose and giving her a concussion. However, it inadvertently turned into an iconic moment for Lynch. You can check out some footage and Famuyide’s comments below.
Kazeem Famuyide wrote, “I’ll never forget being in the writers room watching this, as it was happening and all of us letting out a collective “holy s*** she’s leaking,” but once she stood up with the arms out we knew a moment was made.”
I’ll never forget being in the writers room watching this, as it was happening and all of us letting out a collective “holy s*** she’s leaking,” but once she stood up with the arms out we knew a moment was made. https://t.co/7WY78A6rZj
— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) November 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994
- Rusev Says His Storyline With Lana and Lashley Is the Hottest One Going in WWE, Claims He’s ‘Having a Blast With It’
- Tony Khan On If Lights Out Matches Will Happen Often, Confirms That AEW ‘Shares’ In Success Of Advertising on Dynamite