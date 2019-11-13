Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide Reflects on Iconic Becky Lynch Moment

– Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide looked back on a classic Becky Lynch moment from 2018. This was when the Smackdown roster attacked the Raw roster ahead of Survviro Series. During the brawl, Nia Jax legit punched Becky Lynch, breaking her nose and giving her a concussion. However, it inadvertently turned into an iconic moment for Lynch. You can check out some footage and Famuyide’s comments below.

Kazeem Famuyide wrote, “I’ll never forget being in the writers room watching this, as it was happening and all of us letting out a collective “holy s*** she’s leaking,” but once she stood up with the arms out we knew a moment was made.”