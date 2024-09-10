WWE News: Wyatt Sicks Defeat American Made In Raw Street Fight, Natalya Makes Return

– The Wyatt Sicks picked up a win in an eight-person street fight on WWE Raw. The stable defeated American Made in the street fight, which kicked off Monday night’s show:

– Natalya made her return to WWE Raw, joining Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega in six-woman tag team action. Monday’s show saw Natalya appear as Valkyria and Vega’s mystery partner to face the Pure Fusion Collective. Natalya made Zoey Stark tap out to get the win.

Natalya last competed on the June 4th episode of NXT.