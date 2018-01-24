More on WWE’s Decision to Release Enzo Amore, Enzo’s Lack of Disclosure Was The Last Straw

It was reported yesterday that WWE had released Enzo Amore one day after he had been suspended by WWE due to a police investigation regarding an allegation of rape against him. Following that news, many wondered how the situation went from suspension to firing with the investigation still ongoing. News then came out that Enzo was aware of the allegations against him and failed to tell WWE about them until they became public knowledge. Enzo has denied the allegations.

PWinsider reports that WWE management was completely unaware of the allegations and the criminal investigation into the October 2017 incident until media outlets started to reach out to the company for comments on the situation. This was while the company was putting together Raw 25, and had plans locked in for Enzo to face Goldust during the third hour of the show. When the company learned of the allegations, Amore was approached and asked about them. Amore denied the allegations were true. The fact that the investigation was months old and he failed to inform WWE management about them led to his immediate suspension and removal from the Barclays Center.

WWE is a publicly traded company and heavily promotes to children, which is why they acted so quickly. Management was angry that Amore, who they had built the entire 205 Live brand around in recent months, had put them in a position where, on a major media day, they had to react to media inquiries over one of their talents being accused of rape. One source told PWinsider that the only way the timing could have been worse would been for WWE to have been blindsided by this on WrestleMania weekend.

WWE decided to fire Amore the next day, with the situation being that the company was upset at his lack of disclosure, and that it was, “the last straw” for Amore within the company. The site continues on, stating that sources within the company stated that there have been a number of issues, including the company being unhappy that he had gone on social media to mock Big Cass’ legitimate injury when he hadn’t been instructed to do so. There was also the situation in Europe where he was thrown off a tour bus for allegedly being loud and not letting talents sleep even after he was asked to quiet down. Within the company, among the wrestlers, the site says that Amore had been one of the least liked members of the locker room, often dressing and traveling on his own. Amore not coming forward to the company to inform them that he was under investigation was said to put things over the edge and led to his firing.