WWE’s Planned RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Were Not Under the Masks on Smackdown

Whoever WWE has planned to be members of RETRIBUTION when they unmask, they were reportedly not the people playing the roles on this week’s Smackdown. Dave Meltzer appeared on this week’s Sunday Night’s Main Event and said he was “outright told” that the group that tore up the ringside area on Smackdown were not the people who will be playing the characters.

RETRIBUTION made their presence known first at Raw by attacking a power generator, and then on Smackdown where they ripped up the ring. There’s no word on who the people are, but Meltzer noted that WWE made sure that it would be clear that one of the masked on Smackdown would be identifiable as a woman because she was attacking a female developmental wrestler and that way it wouldn’t appear to be a man attacking a woman.

Whoever ends up being under the masks, we’ll likely see more of the group this week on Raw and/or Smackdown.