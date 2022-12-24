WWN Announces Gabe Sapolsky Seminar & Scouting Tryout

Gabe Sapolsky is set to host a seminar and scouting tryout for WWN next month. The company announced that Sapolsky will be hosting the seminar on January 21st in Port Richey, Florida.

You can see the full announcement below for the event, which runs $99:

Gabe Sapolsky Seminar & Scouting Tryout – Port Richey, FL – January 21st, 2023

Start out 2023 by seizing opportunity! WWN is excited to offer an invaluable experience to grow as a performer and bring your career to new heights!

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Gabe Sapolsky will be sharing his 25+ years of knowledge as he scouts, provides guidance and offers critiques at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, FL. The track record of Sapolsky and WWN together have seen over 50 talents signed by WWE. After several years apart, this combination is back together for this unique opportunity.

This seminar will cover a broad range of topics, set the stage for networking opportunities and deliver an exceptional stage to showcase your skills. You will receive a full day and evening of activity, which will include:

– A lecture covering a range of subjects with a Q&A session

– Tryout matches with detailed critiques

– A booking on the WWN Do Or Die event that will be live streamed that evening

– High quality footage of both the tryout match and Do or Die event for your use as you please

Throughout your experience, you will gain the rare opportunity to personally connect with Gabe and key WWN Officials face-to-face. As a bonus, you will receive Gabe’s insights on how to improve your promos and grow your fanbase!

You must have completed a training course to be eligible. Wrestlers, managers and referees of all experience levels are welcome. To register, please fill out the form located at https://wwnlive.com/seminartryouts